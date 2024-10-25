Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,833,981,000 after buying an additional 345,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,286 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

