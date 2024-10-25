Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day moving average is $359.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
