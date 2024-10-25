Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
