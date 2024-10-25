Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $370.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Shares of SHW opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.64. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

