Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 707.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $70,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $60.78 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

