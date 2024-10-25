IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 574.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average of $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

