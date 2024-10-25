IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

