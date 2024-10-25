Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 11,752 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 403.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 555,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 219,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

