Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $44.74 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 117.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,573.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Gartner stock opened at $517.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $535.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

