Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $46.52 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,393 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $46,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.