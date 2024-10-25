Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.