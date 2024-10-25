Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

