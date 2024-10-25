IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 134 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

