Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.04 and its 200 day moving average is $187.08. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

