Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after buying an additional 532,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

