UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $560.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.