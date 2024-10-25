Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.