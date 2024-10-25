Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $603.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

