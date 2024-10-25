IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,668 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schlumberger by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.25 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

