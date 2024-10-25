Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.