Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $207,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

GE stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.