Williams Financial LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Financial LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $471.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

