JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 386,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.61. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

