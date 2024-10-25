iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.03 and a 200-day moving average of $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.