Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $564.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

