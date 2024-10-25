DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

