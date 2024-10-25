Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 80,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.65 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

