Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $471.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

