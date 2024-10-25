Romano Brothers AND Company Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

