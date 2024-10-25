Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

