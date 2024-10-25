Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.