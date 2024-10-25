Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,316 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

