Romano Brothers AND Company Has $586,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Danaher were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Danaher by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $247.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

