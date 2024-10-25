Greenleaf Trust Buys 43 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

AJG stock opened at $287.35 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average is $268.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

