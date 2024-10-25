McAdam LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

