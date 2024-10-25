Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $186.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.95. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

