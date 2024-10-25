Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

