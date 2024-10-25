IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 10,168 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 74.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.