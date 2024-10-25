Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

