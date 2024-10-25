Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

