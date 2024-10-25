Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

