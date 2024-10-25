Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.1% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

