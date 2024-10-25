iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

