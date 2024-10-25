Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $350.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $377.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.45 and its 200 day moving average is $311.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $1,214,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,862. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,812 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.33.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

