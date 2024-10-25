1,119 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

