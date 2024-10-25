Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

