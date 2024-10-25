Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,215 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %
ED opened at $107.00 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.
View Our Latest Analysis on ED
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Edison
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.