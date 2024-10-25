Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $258.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.43. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

