Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $247.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $252.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

