Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 74,814 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,947,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $22,465,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,548,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $22.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

